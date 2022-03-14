Pak PM Imran Khan Says Not Here To Know Prices Of Common Items, Calls Oppn Leaders ‘Rodents’

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, facing criticism for not being able to tackle inflation in Pakistan, said that he was not in politics to know prices of basic items like tomatoes, onions and potatoes. He said that his objective was to build Pakistan.

Imran Khan’s remarks were in response to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (Fazl) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman who plan to bring no-confidence motion vote against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government.

Khan also referred to his detractors as ‘rodents’. He was addressing a rally last week in a public meeting in Hafizabad. “The three rodents have joined hands to topple the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government, but you all will see them being preyed upon soon,” Khan was quoted as saying by news agency Dawn.

Khan highlighted that his government’s Kamyab Pakistan programme, Ehsaas ration scheme and provision of health insurance cards to low-income families has helped the people of Pakistan. The nation’s general inflation measured by Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 13% in January which was the highest rate recorded since January 2020. This led to a price rise in consumer goods creating problems for ordinary Pakistani citizens.

The opposition parties have accused Imran Khan of resorting to insults and slurs. Khan, according to ANI, called Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif as ‘Showbaz Sharif, Diesel and Dakoo’ respectively.

The opposition warned that it will take to the streets if the no-confidence motion fails while Imran Khan threatened that PTI workers will hold a public meeting outside the parliament.

Meanwhile, people familiar with developments told CNNNews18 that support for Pakistan prime minister is dwindling. The opposition will require a majority of 172 to win the no-confidence vote. People familiar with the developments said that the opposition requires 11 votes to send Imran Khan on his way out. The political establishment asked the nation’s election commission to remove Khan’s party’s recognition as national party due to its involvement in the foreign funding case.

