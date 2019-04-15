Pak PM Imran Khan to Embark on Maiden Iran Visit From April 21 After a Downward Slide in Bilateral Ties

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on his first ever official visit to Iran on April 21 as part of Islamabad's efforts to promote bilateral ties with the neighbouring nation.The two countries had recently witnessed downward spiral in their relationship after Tehran accused Islamabad of "harbouring terrorists" following a suicide attack in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan-Balochistan, bordering Pakistan, on February 13 that left 27 Revolutionary Guards Corps personnel dead.Iran and Pakistan share a nearly 1,000 km border.According to a Foreign Office (FO) statement, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani invited Khan for the visit.The two-day visit will include a brief stop-over in Mashhad before arriving in Tehran for bilateral talks with the Iranian leadership, it stated.During his trip, Khan will hold meetings with Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei and President Rouhani.He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers for Finance, Human Rights, Maritime Affairs, Inter-Provincial Coordination, and adviser on Commerce and Task force on Energy, and Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources besides other senior officials.