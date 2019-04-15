English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pak PM Imran Khan to Embark on Maiden Iran Visit From April 21 After a Downward Slide in Bilateral Ties
The two countries had recently witnessed downward spiral in their relationship after Tehran accused Islamabad of 'harbouring terrorists' following a suicide attack in Iran's Sistan-Balochistan province.
File photo of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Loading...
Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on his first ever official visit to Iran on April 21 as part of Islamabad's efforts to promote bilateral ties with the neighbouring nation.
The two countries had recently witnessed downward spiral in their relationship after Tehran accused Islamabad of "harbouring terrorists" following a suicide attack in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan-Balochistan, bordering Pakistan, on February 13 that left 27 Revolutionary Guards Corps personnel dead.
Iran and Pakistan share a nearly 1,000 km border.
According to a Foreign Office (FO) statement, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani invited Khan for the visit.
The two-day visit will include a brief stop-over in Mashhad before arriving in Tehran for bilateral talks with the Iranian leadership, it stated.
During his trip, Khan will hold meetings with Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei and President Rouhani.
He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers for Finance, Human Rights, Maritime Affairs, Inter-Provincial Coordination, and adviser on Commerce and Task force on Energy, and Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources besides other senior officials.
The two countries had recently witnessed downward spiral in their relationship after Tehran accused Islamabad of "harbouring terrorists" following a suicide attack in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan-Balochistan, bordering Pakistan, on February 13 that left 27 Revolutionary Guards Corps personnel dead.
Iran and Pakistan share a nearly 1,000 km border.
According to a Foreign Office (FO) statement, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani invited Khan for the visit.
The two-day visit will include a brief stop-over in Mashhad before arriving in Tehran for bilateral talks with the Iranian leadership, it stated.
During his trip, Khan will hold meetings with Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei and President Rouhani.
He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers for Finance, Human Rights, Maritime Affairs, Inter-Provincial Coordination, and adviser on Commerce and Task force on Energy, and Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources besides other senior officials.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
-
Saturday 13 April , 2019
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
Saturday 13 April , 2019 100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones Season 8 Premieres, Robert Downey Jr Says He will Visit India Soon
- Hackers can Exploit Internet Explorer Even When Not Used, Reveals Researcher
- Apple iPhone Mass Production in India to Begin This Year, States Foxconn
- Game of Thrones: Here's Why We Think The Mad King is The Night King
- 'Game of Thrones' Fans Cannot Stop Thinking About Arya's Secret Weapon Request to Gendry
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results