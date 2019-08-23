Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Pak PM Imran Khan to Raise Kashmir Issue at UNGA Session Next Month: Report

The report said Khan has directed his party to mobilise community members and human rights organisations to protest against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York during the summit.

PTI

Updated:August 23, 2019, 4:22 PM IST
Pak PM Imran Khan to Raise Kashmir Issue at UNGA Session Next Month: Report
File photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Reuters)
Loading...

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will raise the Kashmir issue during his address to the UN General Assembly session next month, according to a media report.

Khan's General Debate speech at the world body is scheduled for September 27, the Express Tribune reported. Quoting, what it called insiders, the report said Khan has directed his party to mobilise community members and human rights organisations to protest against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York during the summit.

India has categorically told the international community that its move to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution removing the special status to Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and has also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

Khan will embark on a four-day visit to the US on September 23. He will hold meetings with his Malaysian counterpart as well as other world leaders on the sidelines of the General Assembly session, besides meeting representatives from the Pakistani diaspora and business community in the states, the report said.

