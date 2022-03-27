Thousands of PTI Supporters on Way to Islamabad for Pak PM Imran Khan's Show of Strength as No-trust Vote Looms

Ahead of the crucial no-trust vote, Pakistan’s embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold a major public rally in Islamabad with thousands of his supporters travelling to the capital from different cities in special trains arranged by the government on Sunday.

Pakistan has been on the edge since Opposition parties on March 8 submitted the no-confidence motion before the National Assembly Secretariat, alleging that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf: government led by Prime Minister Khan was responsible for the economic crisis and the spiralling inflation in the country.

Two special trains have been mobilised by the national transporter, Pakistan Railways, from Lahore and Islamabad at the request of the government to transport its workers.

Train Of PTI Workers From Karachi Reached Lahore. #IamImranKhan pic.twitter.com/VP0SKYYUUh— Hamza Khan (@HamxaTweets) March 27, 2022

Thousands of supporters of the prime minister are coming in trains, public vehicles and private cars to attend the historic rally of the ruling party.

