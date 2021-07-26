CHANGE LANGUAGE
Pak PM Khan's Party Wins Most Seats in PoK Legislative Elections Marred by Irregularities, Violence

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party is set to form the next government in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as it emerged as the largest political party in the legislative assembly elections in the region which was marred by allegations of irregularities and violence, local media reported, citing unofficial results. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party: has won 23 seats while Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was second with eight seats and the incumbent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secured just six seats, the state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

first published:July 26, 2021, 13:33 IST