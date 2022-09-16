Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Fumbles with Earpiece Triggering Laughter from Russian President Putin

Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif faced an awkward moment during his meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin on Thursday as his mic and earpiece kept falling off his ear.

Shehbaz Sharif and Vladimir Putin met at the sidelines of the SCO. The video of the awkward moment is being widely shared on social media. During the video, Sharif could be seen fumbling with the earpiece and the mic.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif faces an awkward moment as he tries to plug in his earphone during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the #SCOSummit2022 in Samarkand. "Can somebody help me," Sharif asks. (Source: Ria Novosti) pic.twitter.com/tdz7YKXEhy — Dhairya Maheshwari (@dhairyam14) September 15, 2022

The earpiece is used by world leaders to interact with each other as many world leaders prefer to speak in the language of the country they represent. Usually there is a translator in the backend who interprets and translates the messages for the recipient.

Putin remained seated during the entire episode smiling, looking at his Pakistani counterpart as he called out for help. Sharif said, “Can someone help me?”

An official immediately rushed in and fixed the earpiece but it fell once more leading Putin to laugh at the incident.

The Pakistan prime minister later discussed with his Russian counterpart regarding the possibility of pipelined gas supplies to Pakistan.

Putin told Pakistan prime minister Sharif that necessary infrastructures were already in place.

The Pakistan foreign office released the following statement after the meeting: “He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to work closely with Russia to further expand and strengthen cooperation between the two countries across all areas of mutual benefit including food security, trade and investment, energy, defence, and security.”

Pakistan foreign office said that Sharif acknowledged the constructive role Russia played in Afghanistan.

Sharif also met Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, president of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and attended an informal dinner with fellow state heads of the SCO member nations.

He also held a meeting to discuss the state of Pakistan-Uzbekistan ties with Shavkat Mirziyoyev and is expected to meet Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Foreign office spokesperson Ismail Iftikhar said there are no plans for a meeting between Shehbaz Sharif and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, finance minister Miftah Ismail and defence minister Khwaja Asif also accompanied the Pakistan prime minister.

