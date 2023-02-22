Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will soon announce austerity measures that include cuts in the budget of all government entities, the withdrawal of certain perks and privileges of cabinet members, parliamentarians and government servants, including luxury vehicles and security, a report has said.

“The Prime Minister is pleased to direct that a well-considered proposal/plan in this respect may please be submitted to this office within two weeks positively,” a directive office by the PM Office stated, according to The News.

Sharif, while addressing a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad, said the austerity measures are the government’s top priority. He stressed that the ministers, advisers and bureaucrats will have to be part of the austerity campaign and added that the government “has tried its best to fulfil its duty".

The letter, written by Shehbaz Sharif, said the country is facing financial crises. “Due to the financial crises, expenditure of Pakistan Foreign Missions should be reduced by 15% urgently," the letter stated.

A report in ANI said that Shehbaz has also issued instructions to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to slash down a number of foreign missions abroad and reduce their offices, staff and other measures to cut down expenditures by 15 percent.

The judiciary is also expected to limit the maximum pension of retired judges to Rs 500,000 per month besides reviewing the perks and privileges of judges.

The report said that the prime minister will not cut the size of his 85-member cabinet to 30, recommended by the National Austerity Committee. However, he would announce that half of the cabinet members will not draw any salary or facility from the public exchequer.

As a part of the austerity measures, the Pakistani government will also withdraw the luxury vehicles to the cabinet members while the ministers will be allowed only one security vehicle each.

The prime minister expressed hope that the IMF programme will resume soon. Earlier, the country’s foreign exchange reserves slipped to below $3 billion for the first time in nine year.

Read all the Latest News here