Pak Security Agencies Found No Evidence of US Conspiracy to Oust Imran Khan: Top Official to News18

In a first sign that Pakistan’s security agencies may go against beleaguered Imran Khan, a top official told News18 that they have not found any credible evidence related to his claim of a “conspiracy by the United States to oust him”. The US has repeatedly rubbished the claims.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Maryam Nawaz will address a press conference at 9.20pm.

Last week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Khan named US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu as the person who allegedly “warned" a Pakistan envoy to the US. Khan said they had issues with his foreign policy, especially his visit to Russia and the stance on the ongoing war in Ukraine. He said Lu was instrumental in the Opposition’s filing of the no-confidence motion against his government.

Donald Lu has served in India and Pakistan as a political officer and was also the Deputy Envoy at the American embassy in New Delhi.

The cable was reportedly sent on March 7, a day before the Opposition submitted the no-confidence motion and requisitioned a National Assembly session for voting on it. Meanwhile, it has separately emerged that the cable was sent by Pakistan’s then ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed based on his meeting with Lu, Dawn newspaper reported.

A US State Department spokesperson had said: “There is no truth to these allegations.”

According to some diplomatic sources in Washington, the letter could be a diplomatic cable from Washington, drafted by a senior Pakistani diplomat.

Moreover, Khan, in his address to Pakistanis on March 31, while making a somewhat deliberate attempt at faking a slip of tongue, said: “On March 8 or before that on March 7, the US sent us a - not the US but a foreign country sent us a message. The reason why I am talking about this, for an independent country to receive such a message, is against me and the country…It stated that if the no-confidence motion is passed, Pakistan will be forgiven, if not, there will be consequences." He said that the letter was sent to the Pakistan ministry of external affairs.

Kate Bedingeld, White House director of communications, had said there was no truth to the allegation.

The relationship between Pakistan and the US has been strained for a long time, with certain lawmakers angered at Pakistan’s role in helping Taliban prevail. Its alignment with China and Imran’s sudden visit to Russia during the initial phase of Russia’s war on Ukraine has also led the US to express its concern towards Pakistan’s behaviour.

