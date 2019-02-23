English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pak Sets up 'Crisis Management Cell' Amid Simmering Indo-Pak Tension Over Pulwama Attack
The move comes a day after India moved 100 additional companies (nearly 10,000 personnel) of paramilitary troops to Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack.
Security personnel interacts with commuters during a curfew in Jammu. (Image: PTI)
Islamabad: Pakistan has set up a "Crisis Management Cell" in the wake of the simmering Indo-Pak tension following the February 14 Pulwama terror attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed that killed 40 CRPF personnel, according to a media report on Saturday.
The cell will keep all stakeholders updated over border situation and diplomatic contacts, Foreign Office spokesperson Muhammad Faisal was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune.
The cell was set up in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It will remain operational throughout the week without any break, it said.
