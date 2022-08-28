CHANGE LANGUAGE
‘Pak, Stop Allowing US Drones to Use Your Airspace’: Taliban Defence Minister Strikes Back over Attacks | Exclusive

By: Manoj Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: August 28, 2022, 20:54 IST

New Delhi, India

In April, Yaqoob had said the Taliban administration would not tolerate invasions from its neighbours. (File pic: Reuters)

At a press conference, Yaqoob said that the country’s radar system was destroyed when the Americans evacuated the country last year

Mullah Yaqoob, Afghanistan’s interim defence minister and son of the late Taliban founder Mullah Omar, raised serious allegations against Pakistan over the recent drone attacks in his country.

At a press conference, Yaqoob said that the country’s radar system was destroyed when the Americans evacuated the country last year. “But our intelligence suggested that the US drones were entering through Pakistan,” he said, adding, “We demand that Pakistan does not allow its airspace.”

He emphasized that the use of drones to patrol Afghanistan’s airspace is a clear transgression of the country’s borders.

Previously, Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was purportedly killed in a CIA drone attack in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, on August 1. US President Joe Biden broke the news in a live broadcast.

THE SUSPICION

News18 had reported citing sources that Taliban founder Mullah Mohammad Omar had issues with the Haqqani Group.

The Haqqani network is an Islamist terror outfit founded by Jalaluddin Haqqani, who emerged as a top Afghan warlord and insurgent commander during the anti-Soviet war.

first published:August 28, 2022, 20:47 IST
last updated:August 28, 2022, 20:54 IST