1-MIN READ

Pak Summons Senior Indian Diplomat Over 'Ceasefire Violations'

Representative image. (Reuters)

Representative image. (Reuters)

The Foreign Office said that due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing in Jandrot Sector on Wednesday, two persons sustained serious injuries.

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission here to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC). The Foreign Office said that due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing in Jandrot Sector on Wednesday, two persons sustained serious injuries.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary, it said.

