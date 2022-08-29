Pak Tries to Remain in Taliban’s Good Books, Denies Claims of US Using Its Airspace to Kill Zawahiri

Pakistan jumped to its own defence as Afghanistan’s acting defence minister Mullah Yaqoub, a Taliban terrorist, claimed that Islamabad gave the green signal to US to use Pakistani airspace to kill al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri.

“In the absence of any evidence, as acknowledged by the Afghan minister himself, such conjectural allegations are highly regrettable and defy the norms of responsible diplomatic conduct,” the Pakistan foreign office said in a statement.

Yaqoub said the use of Pakistan airspace in July to kill the former al-Qaeda leader was a transgression of the country’s borders. He made these statements during a press conference Sunday afternoon along with the Chief of Staff of the Taliban’s military forces, news agencies ANI and Khaama Press.

The Taliban claimed that they possess information which shows that drones entered Afghanistan through Pakistan’s airspace. “Our information shows that they (US drones) are entering into Afghanistan from Pakistan, using the airspace of Pakistan,” the terrorist group said. They alleged that the US uses Pakistan to enter Afghanistan and carry out attacks.

The CIA killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike on July 31. US president Joe Biden broke the news on August 1 during a press conference. The agency used two Hellfire missiles fired from a drone to kill one of the masterminds of the 9/11 attacks. They said they ensured minimal collateral damage to the surrounding people and areas.

The claim made by Taliban shows they are displeased with the Pakistani political establishment since Islamabad has become an unofficial mouthpiece of the Taliban government abroad.

Pakistan has been urging the western democracies and the international community to not shun Afghanistan and is pleading for more aid.

The allegations are also levelled at Pakistan at a time when it is trying to broker a lasting peace deal with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), aka Pakistan Taliban.

The Taliban in Afghanistan helped Islamabad reach a ceasefire with Pakistani Taliban but the terrorist group has reappeared in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swat valley.

They occupied the hilltops of Swat district’s Matta subdivision creating panic among the residents of the region. Their reappearance has also disturbed local trade and tourism. The ceasefire deal has also collapsed after differences emerged between the Pakistan Taliban and the army.

The Pakistan Taliban demands that the Pakistan government overturn the merger of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. The government wants it to give up its arms but a peace deal looks unlikely following the latest development.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here