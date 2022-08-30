Pak vs Taliban? TTP Raises Funds for Jihad against State, May Break Ceasefire With Army | Exclusive

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) or Pakistan’s Taliban plans to break the ceasefire with the government, highly placed sources told CNN-News18 exclusively.

The TTP has publicly raised funds inside mosques during the Friday prayers in Jalalabad city and districts in Ningarhar province, said sources.

“The funds are raised in the name of jihad against the Pakistani State and the Pakistan Army,” the source said.

Meanwhile, sources also said that TTP’s Chief Noor Wali Mehsud has gone into hiding.

CHIEF MISSING?

According to sources, a letter has emerged, informing all TTP commanders that meetings with the chief have been cancelled for the next two months.

Sources claim that the TTP is suspecting an assassination from within their ranks.

Last week, during the 250th Corps Commanders Conference of Pakistan Army, the top brass had hinted at a tougher approach against the outlawed TTP, as it emphasised continuation of counter-terrorism operations in Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan along the Durand Line (Pakistan-Afghan Border).

Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed has recently been transferred from Peshawar to the Bhawalpur corps. As the Corps Commander in Peshawar, he was the lead negotiator in talks with the TTP.

The top security official claimed the ceasefire may end anytime soon and the Pakistan Army is mentally prepared to start a big operation against the TTP.

TALIBAN IN SWAT VALLEY

News18 had reported on August 10 that at least 400-500 militants are back in Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the restive northwest Pakistan, following an understanding during the ongoing talks between the government and the TTP in Kabul.

According to sources, the armed militants have captured the mountains and have started to extort local businessmen.

— Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) August 9, 2022

“Those refusing money are being threatened or killed,” said the source.

A few days ago, the Taliban militants were intercepted by the police while entering Swat from Dir district bordering Afghanistan.

The clash had led to four Pakistani police personnel, including a senior officer, being taken hostage.

The Taliban handed over the hostages, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Matta, to the local jirga members after talks in the mountainous Peuchar valley of Swat district.

