Pak Wants FATF to End its 'Grey’s Period', Says Have Prevented Terror Financing; India Calls Out 'White Lie' | Exclusive

Pakistan may soon seek removal from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) Grey List, claiming it has “complied with 11 conditions”, including prevention of money laundering and terrorism financing, according to a top diplomatic source. India, however, has rubbished these claims, saying terror camps still exist in the neighbouring country, said sources. Experts across India, such as Sushant Sareen, Senior Fellow, Observer Research Foundation, called it “travesty of the FATF process”.
News18 has been consistently reporting on the terror activities from across the border. In July, News18 had reported how facilitated by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), terror camps are being run in three clusters of the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) region. Top intelligence sources also recently told News18 that ISI is trying to push in as many as terrorists as possible in Kashmir before winters to prove to the world that the Valley is “unstable”.
The FATF will meet in Paris from October 18 to 21. Pakistan’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will leave for Paris on October 16 to attend the meeting.
Pakistan is expected to submit a response to the FATF’s objections regarding the non-sustainable implementation of the 11 conditions of the Asia-Pacific Group.
THE GREY LIST
Being put on the Grey List means the country cannot control money-laundering and terror-financing operations and is put under increased monitoring by FATF, an inter-governmental body. It restricts access to the international trade and financial system.
The country can face difficulty in getting loans from multilateral organisations like International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. Being on the FATF grey list is a warning to the countries to take corrective measures, failing which they will be moved to the stringent ‘FATF Black List’.
Apart from Pakistan, Syria, Turkey, Myanmar, Philippines, South Sudan, Uganda, and Yemen are among the 23 countries on the list. Pakistan has been on the FATF Grey List continuously since June 2018.
The FATF was established in July 1989 by a G-7 Summit in Paris, initially to examine and develop measures to combat money laundering. After the 9/11 attacks in the US, the FATF in October 2001 expanded its mandate to incorporate efforts to combat terrorist financing, and in April 2012, it added efforts to counter the financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.
THE 11 CONDITIONS
The 11 conditions of the FATF that Pakistan claims it has complied with are:
- To ensure the best cooperation among all units of the Federation of Pakistan for the prevention of money laundering and terrorism financing.
- To continuously monitor money laundering at every stage to determine punishment and punish the guilty.
- To identify the assets of the heads of banned organizations and take them into custody.
- To tackle terrorism financing permanently.
- To ensure economic sanctions against banks and financial institutions involved in money laundering and terrorism financing.
- To continuously introduce new legislation and measures to prevent money laundering and terrorism financing.
- To prevent illegal fundraising.
- To provide information of illegal foreign exchange transactions to law enforcement agencies.
- To collect complete information about the investor from banks, financial institutions and insurance companies, stock market.
- Financial institutions will not open unknown (anonymous) accounts, financial institutions will swear during the transaction that they will conduct thorough user research.
- Financial institutions shall keep records of remittances within the country and abroad for at least 5 years.
- It is expected that Pakistan will successfully achieve the desired rating on effectiveness in this FATF meeting in Paris from October 18-21.