Pak Woman Chained, Tortured by Husband For 20 Days For 'Being Possessed' by Demons

A Pakistani woman has been rescued after she was tied with chains for several weeks and tortured by her husband after alleging that she was "possessed", police said.The husband allegedly kept his wife locked up at their residence in Sahiwal city for at least 20 days on the pretext of her being possessed by demons, the official said.He has been arrested, Dawn newspaper reported. Police officials were alerted by neighbours and the woman was rescued on Sunday.TV footage showed the woman sitting on the floor of a room handcuffed, her shackled feet connected to a wall with a chain, the report said."My husband and in-laws used to tie me up and beat me," the woman told police after her rescue.Her husband had chained his wife up "on the pretext of her being possessed by demons" and would regularly beat her up brutally, police was quoted as saying by the report.