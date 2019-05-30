English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Additional Attorney General Resigns Over Govt Interference in Judiciary
Zahid F Ebrahim in his resignation sent to President Arif Alvi said that he took the decision after reports in the media that Alvi ordered formal probes of misconduct against some judges of the Supreme Court and the Sindh High Court.
Representative Image.
Islamabad: Pakistan's additional attorney general Zahid F Ebrahim on Wednesday resigned as protest against alleged interference in judiciary by the government.
Ebrahim in his resignation sent to President Arif Alvi said that he took the decision after reports in the media that Alvi ordered formal probes of misconduct against some judges of the Supreme Court and the Sindh High Court.
He said that it was a "reckless attempt to browbeat the judiciary", as one of the probes was reportedly against a judge who gave a verdict against sit-in by a religious party in 2017. The judge had criticized the role of security and intelligence institutions. "In the view of the above, I cannot in good conscience continue in office, Ebrahim added.
Though the names of the judges have not been revealed but media reports showed said that the Supreme Court judge to be probed was Qazi Faez Esa who is considered independent minded.
