CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#IndvsEng#RBIMonetaryPolicy
Home» News» World» Pakistan Air Force Aircraft Crashes During Training Exercise in Punjab, No Loss of Life
1-MIN READ

Pakistan Air Force Aircraft Crashes During Training Exercise in Punjab, No Loss of Life

This is the third such crash reported by the PAF in the last 18 months. (Image only for representation: Reuters)

This is the third such crash reported by the PAF in the last 18 months. (Image only for representation: Reuters)

The PAF said a Board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) trainer aircraft crashed on Friday during routine training exercise near Attock area of Punjab province. "Both pilots have ejected successfully. No loss of life or property has been reported so far on ground," the PAF said in a statement.

It said a Board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident. This is the third such crash reported by the PAF in the last 18 months. Last year in September, a PAF aircraft crashed near Attock in Punjab province during training drills.

Similarly in February the same year, a Mirage jet crashed near Shorkot in Punjab.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:August 06, 2021, 16:49 IST