Pakistan Air Force Drones Killed Afghan Resistance Group Spokesperson in ‘Targeted’ Attack

The death of Fahim Dashty, a well-known Afghan journalist and spokesperson of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, who was killed in fighting in Panjshir province on Sunday, was a “target killing”, Sources told News18.

Dashty was a senior member of the Jamiat-e-Islami party and also a member of the Federation of Afghan Journalists. The NRFA later confirmed that Dashti had been killed in the fighting.

The Resistance Force’s headquarters were attacked by a Pakistan plane on Sunday night in the Dashtak area of Panjshir.

Pakistani Air Force reportedly used drones to drop bombs on Panjshir and also sent special forces to help the Taliban capture the rebelling province.

Sources said the Pakistan planes deliberately attacked this place because this was the media headquarter of the RF. Pakistan did not want more media war because of the RFs gaining popularity and it was during this bombing of the media headquarters that Dashty was also killed, sources added.

Dashti had survived the suicide attack that killed Massoud’s father, Ahmad Shah Massoud, on September 9, 2001, just days before the September 11 attacks on the United States.

On Monday, the Taliban claimed victory over opposition forces in the Panjshir valley, thus completing their takeover of Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US troops.

Pictures that surfaced on social media showed members of the Taliban standing in front of Panjshir provincial governor’s compound after engaging in a fight with the NRFA, led by Panjshiri leader Ahmad Massoud.

