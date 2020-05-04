WORLD

1-MIN READ

Pakistan Air Force Gets its First Hindu Pilot after Rahul Dev Chosen as General Duty Officer

Image: Reuters

  • IANS Islamabad
  • Last Updated: May 4, 2020, 11:11 PM IST
For the first time in Pakistan's history, a Hindu has been selected as a pilot in the country's air force. The youth named Rahul Dev has been recruited as a General Duty pilot officer in the Pakistan Air Force.

According in Pakistani media, Rahul Dev hails from Tharparkar, the largest district in Sindh province. Tharparkar is the place where a large population of the Hindu community resides.

All Pakistan Hindu Panchayat Secretary Ravi Dawani expressed happiness over Dev's appointment. He said many members of the minority community are serving in the civil service as well as the army. Many doctors in the country also belong to the Hindu community. He said that if the government continues to focus on the minorities, then in the coming days many Rahul Devs will be ready to serve the country.

