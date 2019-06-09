Pakistan Airlines Passenger Opens Emergency Door by Mistake, Offloaded
Over three dozen passengers were offloaded after one of them opened the emergency door, causing the emergency chute to activate.
File photo of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane. (Reuters)
Islamabad: Over three dozen passengers aboard a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight were offloaded after one of them mistakenly opened the emergency door of the aircraft on the runway at the Manchester airport in UK, the national carrier said.
“The PIA flight, PK 702, from Manchester to Islamabad was delayed by seven hours. The departure was delayed on Friday night when a passenger erroneously opened the emergency exit causing the emergency chute to activate," Dawn quoted a PIA spokesperson as saying on Saturday.
"As per standard operating procedure, the PIA had to offload nearly 40 passengers and their luggage," he added.
He said that the offloaded passengers were provided transportation and hotel accommodation. "They will be adjusted on the next available flight," he added.
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
World Oceans Day: Saving the Oceans by Combating Plastic Pollution
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Weekly Tech Recap: Apple WWDC 2019, PUBG Lite, Redmi K20 India Launch and More
- Katrina Kaif on Doing Third Film in 'Tiger' Franchise: I'm Always Last One to Know
- Hero Maestro Edge 125 First Ride Review: Comfortable & Classy
- Hero Pleasure Plus 110 First Ride Review: Funky & Functional
- ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s