Pakistan Airlines Passenger Opens Emergency Door by Mistake, Offloaded

Over three dozen passengers were offloaded after one of them opened the emergency door, causing the emergency chute to activate.

News18.com

Updated:June 9, 2019, 2:19 PM IST
Pakistan Airlines Passenger Opens Emergency Door by Mistake, Offloaded
File photo of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane. (Reuters)
Islamabad: Over three dozen passengers aboard a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight were offloaded after one of them mistakenly opened the emergency door of the aircraft on the runway at the Manchester airport in UK, the national carrier said.

“The PIA flight, PK 702, from Manchester to Islamabad was delayed by seven hours. The departure was delayed on Friday night when a passenger erroneously opened the emergency exit causing the emergency chute to activate," Dawn quoted a PIA spokesperson as saying on Saturday.

"As per standard operating procedure, the PIA had to offload nearly 40 passengers and their luggage," he added.

He said that the offloaded passengers were provided transportation and hotel accommodation. "They will be adjusted on the next available flight," he added.

