1-min read

Pakistan Appoints Foreign Office Spokesperson as Its Envoy to Germany

Report said that according to a notification issued by the Foreign Office dated December 13, Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved appointments of 17 ambassadors and three consul general.

PTI

Updated:December 15, 2019, 11:46 AM IST
File photo of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Islamabad: In a major diplomatic reshuffle, Pakistan has appointed 20 ambassadors and consul generals in its various missions abroad that also included Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal who was named as the country's new envoy to Germany.

According to a notification issued by the Foreign Office dated December 13, Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved appointments of 17 ambassadors and three consul general, Dawn reported.

Faisal, who was also serving as Director General for South Asia and SAARC, will be replacing Pakistan's Ambassador to Germany Johar Salim, who has been posted to Italy. It is not immediately known who will replace Faisal as Foreign Office spokesperson.

Rahim Hayat Qureshi, currently serving as ambassador to South Korea, will now be Pakistan's ambassador to Iran and Shafqat Ali Khan, the ambassador to Poland, has been transferred to Russia.

Maryam Madiha Aftab has been made ambassador to Bulgaria, while Zahid Hussain, currently posted as a minister in Budapest, will take over as consul general in Frankfurt.

Some retired military officers have also been appointed to the diplomatic posts. Maj Gen (retd) Umar Farooq Burki has been appointed as Ambassador to Jordan, while Vice Admiral (retd) Ather Mukhtar will serve as ambassador to the Maldives.

