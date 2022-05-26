Pakistan Army Called In as Imran Khan Marches Into Islamabad; Tear Gas, Fighting Reported | Top Points

The army was summoned in by the Shehbaz Sharif government early Thursday to protect Islamabad’s Red Zone as former Prime Minister and PTI leader Imran Khan marched into the city with his Azadi march. The army has been sent to protect vital structures such as the Supreme Court, Parliament House, Prime Minister House, Presidency, Pakistan Secretariat, and Diplomatic Enclaves, according to the government.

Govt of Pakistan orders deployment of troops of Pakistan Army in the wake of law and order situation in Islamabad pic.twitter.com/QUJgwX3heV — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2022

News18 provides top points on the escalating situation:

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, along with other party workers, late on Wednesday reached Islamabad after PTI workers and supporters made their way towards the federal capital, pushing aside containers and braving tear gas shelling, local media reported.

The defiant former PM had on Wednesday rejected reports about any deal with the government on his protest march, saying the rally would go ahead followed by a sit-in Islamabad until new elections were announced by the Pakistani authorities.

There were allegations of continuous tear gas firing in the Blue Area just before Imran Khan arrived in Islamabad. Geo News in Pakistan stated that PTI workers attacked their office, injuring some journalists. It was alleged that no police officers were stationed outside the premises for security reasons.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday gave Imran Khan’s party permission to stage an Azadi march in Peshawar Mor, between the H-9 and G-9 areas of Islamabad, and barred the government from arresting PTI supporters. Before the march entered Islamabad, however, skirmishes between party workers and police broke out in various locations, including Punjab, Lahore, and Karachi.

Cricketer Mohammad Hafeez said in a tweet that no petrol was available in petrol, and that there was no cash in any ATM machines. “No Petrol available in any petrol station in Lahore??? No cash available in ATM machines?? Why a common man have to suffer from political decisions,” he said, tagging PM Shehbaz Sharif, former PM Imran Khan and other political leaders.

PTI claimed police opened fire on supporters of Imran Khan’s march in Lahore’s Liberty Chowk area. Protesters in Punjab’s Attock used a crane to remove containers that had been placed in their way to obstruct the march. PTI leader Yasmin Rashod claimed that while driving to Islamabad, the police damaged the windshield of her car. In Islamabad’s Blue neighbourhood, PTI workers set fire to trees.

