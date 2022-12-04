Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Vows to ‘Defend Every Inch of Motherland’ As He Visits LoC

Pakistan’s new Army chief General Syed Asim Munir paid his first visit to the frontline troops in Rakhchikri Sector of Line of Control (LoC) on December 3, and was briefed on the latest situation along the border and operational preparedness of the formation, News18 has learnt.

Munir interacted with the officers and soldiers, boosted their morale, appreciated their professional competence and combat readiness as they perform their duties in challenging conditions.

He said that “Pakistan’s armed forces are ever ready, not only to defend every inch of our motherland, but to take the fight back to the enemy.”

“Any misconception resulting into a misadventure will always be met with full might of our armed forces backed by a resilient nation,” the COAS added.

On the Kashmir issue, the Pakistan Army chief said, “The world must ensure justice, and deliver what is promised to the Kashmiri people as per UN resolution”.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on November 24 appointed Lt General Asim Munir as the Chief of Army Staff and Lt General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the new chairman joint chiefs of staff committee.

Earlier, the Pakistan Army had sent the names of six top lieutenant generals- Lt Gen Asim Munir (then Quarter Master General), Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza (Commander 10 Corps), Lt Gen Azhar Abbas (Chief of General Staff), Lt Gen Nauman Mehmood (National Defence University Presi¬dent), Lt Gen Faiz Hamid (Commander Baha¬walpur Corps) and Lt Gen Mohammad Amir (Com¬mander Gujranwala Corps) for the appointments.

There has been extraordinary interest in the appointment of Bajwa’s successor as many believe ousted prime minister Imran Khan’s long march is linked to the change of command in the Army. He has asked his supporters to gather in Rawalpindi on November 26, two days before Gen Bajwa hands over the baton to the new Army chief.

