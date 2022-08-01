CHANGE LANGUAGE
Pakistan Army Helicopter With 6 On Board Goes Off Radar During Flood Rescue Op in Balochistan

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 01, 2022, 23:58 IST

Pakistan

The chopper, which was on flood relief operations, was on its way to Karachi from Quetta.

The Army chopper took off from Quetta for Karachi. The spokesperson of the Pakistani armed forces tweeted that search operations are underway

A Pakistani Army helicopter, carrying six people on board, has gone missing in Balochistan on Monday. The chopper, which was on flood relief operations, was on its way to Karachi from Quetta, local media reported.

The spokesperson of the Pakistani armed forces tweeted that search operations are underway. “A Pakistan army aviation helicopter which was on flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan, lost contact with ATC. 6 individuals were on board, including Commander 12 Corps who was supervising flood relief operations in Balochistan. Search operation is underway,” it said.

According to Geo News, Corp Commander Quetta Major Sarfaraz was on board.

Pakistan has been battered by flash floods triggered by monsoon rains over the past week, killing hundreds of people. The latest toll of 140 people took the overall casualties from rain-related incidents since June to 478 in Pakistan.

Balochistan province has been one of the most affected by floods and the military has been evacuating thousands of marooned people from the region since last week. The Pakistani government have deployed choppers to aid the relief operations.

On Monday, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif visited Balochistan and promised in a televised speech financial support to those who have lost their homes in the floods.

(With AP inputs)

first published:August 01, 2022, 23:55 IST
last updated:August 01, 2022, 23:58 IST