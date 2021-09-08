Pakistan Army Reshuffles Top Positions; Appoints New Commander of Rawalpindi Corp

Pakistan Army on Tuesday announced the appointment of a new Commander of Rawalpindi Corps, which is responsible for the security of Line of Control. Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza has been posted as the Commander Rawalpindi Corps, according to a statement by the army. It also said that Lieutenant General Muhammad Chiragh Haider has been posted as the Commander Multan Corps, which is one of the main strike Corps of the country.

Similarly, Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas appointed as the Chief of General Staff, while Lieutenant General Muhammad Waseem Ashraf has been appointed as the Director General Joint Staff Headquarters. The transfers and postings are a routine affair but are keenly watched in Pakistan and around the world due to the dominant role of the army in international and domestic matters.

