The annual Asma Jahangir Conference in Pakistan, which took place in Lahore on October 22-23, saw some of the politicians and lawyers criticising the Army, alleging that the generals had taken billions of dollars to spread terrorism around the world.

On the closing day of the conference on October 23, Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) chairman Manzoor Pashteen held the Pakistani Army responsible for killing the democracy, and alleged that the Army Chief is the “king” and issues all the orders in the country.

“These courts give judgments at the behest of the Army General. This Asim Bajwa (Asim Saleem Bajwa)’s ‘Papa Jones’ did not get for free, they have taken dollars by shedding the blood of Pashtuns,” said Manzoor Pashteen.

Pashteen further said former police officer SSP Rao Anwar is still free while committing 440 murders, and lawmaker Ali Wazir’s is in jail after 18 members of his family were killed by terrorists. “Is this the justice of Pakistan?” Pashteen said at the conference.

Ali Wazir, a lawmaker from Pakistan’s restive tribal belt, was arrested last December on sedition charges after he made a speech criticising the country’s military during a rally.

Anti-Army slogan — “Ye Jo Dehshat-Gardi Hai, Is Ke Peechey Wardie Hai (there is Army (uniform) behind terrorism)” – were chanted by Pashtuns during Pashteen’s speech.

During foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto’s address, PTM members started raising slogans to release MP Ali Wazir. He then advised the Pashtun supporters to go to the jail and protest at General Headquarters of the Pakistani Army so that Ali could be released.

Bhutto also termed the ouster of then Prime Minister Imran Khan as progress of democracy. He said past premiers were exiled, hanged or killed, “so this is progress for our democratic system that we sent a premier packing through parliament,” Bhutto was quoted by the Dawn.

Meanwhile, the sitting judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Justice Qazi Faiz, also confessed that the failure of system is due to judges and generals.

“Judges and generals should be criticised by name, but judiciary and army should not be defamed as institutions. Unfortunately, due to our individual acts we have to suffer,” Justice Faiz said.

Asma conference is organised by AGHS Legal Aid Cell with the support of Asma Jahangir Foundation, the Supreme Court Bar Association, and the Pakistan Bar Council. Many intellectuals, top lawyers, judges, politicians and journalists are invited to the conference every year.

