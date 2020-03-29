WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Pakistan Asks International Community to Urge India to Free Political Prisoners in Kashmir

An elderly Kashmiri cyclist rides past Indian paramilitary soldiers as they stand guard near a temporary checkpoint on a deserted street during lockdown in Srinagar. (AP Photo)

An elderly Kashmiri cyclist rides past Indian paramilitary soldiers as they stand guard near a temporary checkpoint on a deserted street during lockdown in Srinagar. (AP Photo)

The Foreign Office in a statement alleged that thousands of Kashmiri youth, members of civil society, journalists and Kashmiri leaders were in prisons, many of them at undisclosed locations and away from their families.

  • PTI Islamabad
  • Last Updated: March 29, 2020, 10:47 PM IST
Share this:

Pakistan on Sunday asked the international community to urge India to release all political prisoners in Kashmir and allow unfettered access to medical and other essential supplies there.

The Foreign Office in a statement alleged that thousands of Kashmiri youth, members of civil society, journalists and Kashmiri leaders were in prisons, many of them at undisclosed locations and away from their families.

It asked the international community to "urgently demand from India the lifting of communication restrictions and allowing unfettered access to medical and other essential supplies."

"The Indian government must also be urged to immediately allow release of all political prisoners from Indian jails,," it added.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have spiked since New Delhi abrogated the Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August last year.

India's decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian envoy.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of the Article 370 was its internal matter. It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story