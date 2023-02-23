Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a list of austerity measures amid an unprecedented economic crisis in the country.

The measures, intended to save the state treasury Rs 200 billion annually, include cutting allowances and travel expenses of ministers and advisers.

The belt tightening comes as Islamabad - which is facing a balance of payment crisis - thrashes out a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to secure funds worth $1 billion which have been pending since late last year over policy issues.

The country is in dire need of funds amid economic crisis and foreign exchange reserves dropping to $3 billion, according to Dawn.

The Pakistan government on Monday passed the IMF dictated Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023, seeking to impose an additional Rs 170 billion in taxes.

Here is a list of austerity measures introduced by the Shehbaz Sharif government:

- All the federal cabinet members, advisers and special assistants to forgo salaries and other privileges.

- The cabinet members have to pay their own utility bills.

- The cabinet members have to return all luxury vehicles, after which they will be auctioned.

- Ban on the purchase of all luxury items, including new cars till June 2024.

- The colonial period palatial official accommodation by district officers would be put to better use.

- Other measures include the opening of government offices at 7.30 am in summer and starting a one-dish policy at government functions. The policy will not apply to events held for foreign guests.

- Cabinet members and government officials to travel in economy for domestic and foreign trips. Also, the support staff will not be permitted to tag along.

- Security vehicles will also no longer be provided to government officers.

- The current expenditure of ministries, departments and sub-departments would be reduced by 15 per cent.

- Official vehicles being used by officers availing monetisation scheme will be recalled.

