CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#RRR#Budget2023
Home » News » World » Pakistan Backstabbing Putin? Islamabad to Ship 159 Containers of Ammunition to Ukraine
1-MIN READ

Pakistan Backstabbing Putin? Islamabad to Ship 159 Containers of Ammunition to Ukraine

By: News Desk

Edited By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: January 12, 2023, 09:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Pakistan is planning to send 159 containers of ammunition to Ukraine via a port in Poland. (Reuters/File)

Pakistan is planning to send 159 containers of ammunition to Ukraine via a port in Poland. (Reuters/File)

The shipment by Pakistan to Ukraine comes even as it continues to ignore Russia’s requests for ammunition and weapons

Even as millions in Pakistan continue to suffer from severe food shortages and a worsening economic crisis, the country is all set to send another consignment of weapons and ammunition to help Ukraine fight the ongoing invasion by Russia.

Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) is all sent to send 159 containers of 155mm artillery shells, M4A2 propelling bag charges, M82 primers, and PDM fuses to Ukraine, according to a report by Indian Defence Research Wing (IDRW).

The massive consignments will be sent to Ukraine through Poland in coming weeks. Defence companies in eastern European countries bordering Ukraine have emerged as a gateway for transferring Pakistan-manufactured military equipment.

According to a report in The Economic Times, Project Shipping, a Pakistani shipping firm, will transport the consignment from the Karachi Port to the Gdansk Port in Poland later this month in a ship named BBC Vesuvius.

The shipment by Pakistan comes even as it continues to ignore Russia’s requests for ammunition and weapons.

According to reports, Pakistan may receive Ukrainian assistance to upgrade its Mi-17 helicopters as a Ukrainian firm is engaged in manufacturing aircraft engines is reportedly assisting in the upgradation of the Pakistani helicopters.

Earlier, Pakistan played a critical role in transfer of arms on behalf of the UK to Ukraine.

Islamabad and Kyiv share close military ties and Pakistan had purchased more than 320 Ukrainian T-80UD tanks in service.

Reports have also claimed that Pakistan has clinched a deal worth $85.6 million with Ukraine for repair and maintenance of its fleet of T-80UD tanks.

Pakistan and Ukraine also agreed to optimise their military ties, in defence production, training, counter-terrorism activities and intelligence domains last year.

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. pakistan
  2. Russia
  3. Ukraine
  4. ukraine war
first published:January 12, 2023, 09:41 IST
last updated:January 12, 2023, 09:55 IST
Read More