Pakistan Blacklists Chinese Company for Submitting Fake Documents in Tendering Process: Report

Pakistan has blacklisted a Chinese firm and barred it from participating in any government tender for a month over the allegations of submitting forged documents during the bidding of a government project, a media report said on Sunday.

The Chinese firm, which has not been named in the report, was blacklisted by the Pakistan's National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) for submitting forged documents to the department concerned during the bidding of a project, Dawn newspaper reported.

"[The Chinese firm] is hereby blacklisted and barred from participating in all NTDC bidding/tender process with immediate effect for a period of one month on account of submitting forged and fake documents, reads a letter issued a couple of days ago from the office of the NTDC general manager.

However, NTDC said the order will have a prospective effect and shall not be applicable on the existing contracts under execution (if any).

There are a lot of Chinese companies working in Pakistan building up infrastructure and power projects.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.