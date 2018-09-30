Pakistan Bureaucrat Steals Visiting Kuwaiti Delegate's Wallet, Suspended After Video Goes Viral

Grade 20 GoP officer stealing a Kuwaiti official's wallet - the official was part of a visiting delegation which had come to meet the PM pic.twitter.com/axODYL3SaZ — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) September 28, 2018

A Pakistani bureaucrat was suspended after he was caught on camera stealing the wallet of a Kuwaiti delegate who was visiting the country as part of a group to discuss investment proposals.CCTV footage of the Grade 20 officer of the elite Pakistan Administrative Services picking up the wallet and pocketing it went viral on the internet on Saturday, causing much embarrassment to the Pakistani authorities.The theft came to light after the Kuwaiti diplomat raised a complaint that his wallet was missing from the event that was organized by the finance ministry to discuss possible investments, reported The Dawn.According to another report in Samaa TV, the accused officer was identified as Zarar Haider Khan. In the viral video, Khan can be seen lifting the wallet after the room was vacated by the delegates.When the diplomat raised a complaint, government officials searched the premises and staff but to no avail. Later as they checked CCTV cameras, Khan was identified as the perpetrator.Reports have stated that the government has ordered an inquiry against Khan.