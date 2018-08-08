English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner 'Slept' Through Polls, Says Chief Justice
Chief Justice Nisar made the comments during the hearing of a case regarding the rejection of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Abida Raja's nomination papers for a reserved seat, The News reported.
Facebook photo of Pakistan Chief Justice Saqib Nisar.
Islamabad: Taking a swipe at Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza, Pakistan's Chief Justice Saqib Nisar said that he called him thrice on the polling day but he didn't pick up and was likely sleeping.
