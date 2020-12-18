Pakistan-China Joint Air Exercise to Substantially Improve Combat Capacity of Both Forces: Gen Bajwa

Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that the ongoing Pakistan-China joint air force exercise will substantially improve the combat capacity of both the forces and enhance their interoperability. Shaheen-IX' is the IXth in the series of joint exercises between the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF).

The joint exercise will improve combat capacity of both the Air Forces substantially and also enhance interoperability between them with greater strength and harmony. Such joint training ventures are vital to increase combat readiness of both countries to face emerging geo-strategic challenges, Gen. Bajwa said.