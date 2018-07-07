English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Pakistan, China, Russia Fail to Curb Activists' Role at UN Rights Forum
The United Nations Human Rights Council adopted a resolution calling on all states to protect civil society groups from threats and intimidation, and prosecute reprisals against them.
Representative image
GENEVA: China, Russia, and Pakistan lost their bid on Friday to weaken a U.N. resolution upholding the crucial rule of activists in shedding an international spotlight on human rights violations, campaigners said.
The United Nations Human Rights Council adopted a resolution calling on all states to protect civil society groups from threats and intimidation, and prosecute reprisals against them.
Chile presented the resolution text on behalf of more than 50 countries on the final day of a three-week session.
Amendments proposed by China, Pakistan and Russia — declaring that civil society groups must respect "the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states" and that their funding must be "legal and transparent" — were soundly defeated.
"China and Russia are often the least tolerant of civil society at home. They are now seeking to introduce similar restrictions at the international level," John Fisher of Human Rights Watch told Reuters.
Their attempts to place national sovereignty above international human rights law "would turn guarantees of peaceful assembly and association on their heads", he said, welcoming the defeat of the proposals.
China has featured prominently in U.N. reports on harassment and reprisals against domestic activists trying to bring violations to the attention of the Geneva forum, including preventing them from travelling.
"These amendments were a swing and a miss for China and its allies on the Council," Sarah Brooks of the International Service for Human Rights told Reuters, using an American baseball term.
"Their efforts to limit civil society's independence and shut down civil society voices were rebuffed by a strong message - from member states across the globe - about the importance of keeping defenders' voices at the table," she said.
Britain, Germany, Switzerland and the European Union backed the need for protecting space for campaigners, including online.
"Civil society organisations provide legitimate channels for citizens to express their concerns about their government and on issues that matter to them," Britain's ambassador Julian Braithwaite said.
Yu Jianhua, China's ambassador, said his country had 700,000 legally-registered social organisations. China supports their engagement in international and regional bodies, but such groups must be "responsible stake-holders", he said.
China would abstain on the "unbalanced and unobjective" resolution, Yu said.
At the current session, China tried unsuccessfully to block the accreditation of Uighur activist Dolkun Isa, U.N. sources said. China's delegation publicly challenged activists speaking on behalf of Uighur and Tibetan ethnic minorities.
Council president Vojislav Suc, Slovenia's ambassador, said allegations of intimidation and reprisals had emerged during the session and urged "all necessary measures" to prevent such acts.
Also Watch
The United Nations Human Rights Council adopted a resolution calling on all states to protect civil society groups from threats and intimidation, and prosecute reprisals against them.
Chile presented the resolution text on behalf of more than 50 countries on the final day of a three-week session.
Amendments proposed by China, Pakistan and Russia — declaring that civil society groups must respect "the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states" and that their funding must be "legal and transparent" — were soundly defeated.
"China and Russia are often the least tolerant of civil society at home. They are now seeking to introduce similar restrictions at the international level," John Fisher of Human Rights Watch told Reuters.
Their attempts to place national sovereignty above international human rights law "would turn guarantees of peaceful assembly and association on their heads", he said, welcoming the defeat of the proposals.
China has featured prominently in U.N. reports on harassment and reprisals against domestic activists trying to bring violations to the attention of the Geneva forum, including preventing them from travelling.
"These amendments were a swing and a miss for China and its allies on the Council," Sarah Brooks of the International Service for Human Rights told Reuters, using an American baseball term.
"Their efforts to limit civil society's independence and shut down civil society voices were rebuffed by a strong message - from member states across the globe - about the importance of keeping defenders' voices at the table," she said.
Britain, Germany, Switzerland and the European Union backed the need for protecting space for campaigners, including online.
"Civil society organisations provide legitimate channels for citizens to express their concerns about their government and on issues that matter to them," Britain's ambassador Julian Braithwaite said.
Yu Jianhua, China's ambassador, said his country had 700,000 legally-registered social organisations. China supports their engagement in international and regional bodies, but such groups must be "responsible stake-holders", he said.
China would abstain on the "unbalanced and unobjective" resolution, Yu said.
At the current session, China tried unsuccessfully to block the accreditation of Uighur activist Dolkun Isa, U.N. sources said. China's delegation publicly challenged activists speaking on behalf of Uighur and Tibetan ethnic minorities.
Council president Vojislav Suc, Slovenia's ambassador, said allegations of intimidation and reprisals had emerged during the session and urged "all necessary measures" to prevent such acts.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone's Dance for Her 'Hottie' Ranveer Singh is Hard to Miss, Watch Video
- Isle of Dogs Review: Wes Anderson-Directed Animated Film Begs More Than Just One Viewing
- MS Dhoni Turns 37, Celebrates Birthday With Family and Teammates
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Take PDA Packed Stroll in New York; See Photos
- NASA is Ready For Its Journey to The Sun With a Revolutionary New Heat Shield