Pakistan Claims to Bust ‘India-Backed’ Terror Outfit
According to a report in Dawn, Javed Alam Odho, DIG of Hyderabad in Pakistan said that the suspected terrorists were running a sub-nationalist group to “launch a separatist movement in the province and according to their own confession, they were trained and supported by India.”
File photo of India-Pakistan flags (Reuters)
New Delhi: Pakistan claimed to have busted a terror outfit, which it alleged was “funded by India” to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The DIG of Hyderabad in Pakistan held a press conference on Friday and said that the five-member group was led by the alleged chief of Sindhudesh Revolution Army (SRA) and that it was targeting security personnel in Sindh too.
