Pakistan Closes School Being Run in Old Temple, Clears Way for Worship

The students of the school will be enrolled into nearby schools and the Hindus have now been allowed to worship at the temple.

PTI

Updated:February 8, 2019, 8:42 PM IST
Pakistan Closes School Being Run in Old Temple, Clears Way for Worship
File photo of Pakistan’s Hindu devotees perform a ritual in front of the holy fire at a temple in Karachi, Pakistan, August 21, 2017. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro (Image for representation).
Peshawar: Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwala provincial government has closed a primary school being run in an old Hindu temple, paving the way for the minority community to worship at the site.

The students of the school will be enrolled into nearby schools, the education department said.
Officials said that the temple has been handed over to the Hindu community.

The Hindus have now been allowed to worship at the temple, the officials said.

