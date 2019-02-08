English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Closes School Being Run in Old Temple, Clears Way for Worship
The students of the school will be enrolled into nearby schools and the Hindus have now been allowed to worship at the temple.
File photo of Pakistan’s Hindu devotees perform a ritual in front of the holy fire at a temple in Karachi, Pakistan, August 21, 2017. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro (Image for representation).
Loading...
Peshawar: Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwala provincial government has closed a primary school being run in an old Hindu temple, paving the way for the minority community to worship at the site.
The students of the school will be enrolled into nearby schools, the education department said.
Officials said that the temple has been handed over to the Hindu community.
The Hindus have now been allowed to worship at the temple, the officials said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The students of the school will be enrolled into nearby schools, the education department said.
Officials said that the temple has been handed over to the Hindu community.
The Hindus have now been allowed to worship at the temple, the officials said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
-
Friday 08 February , 2019
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
Friday 08 February , 2019 Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
Thursday 07 February , 2019 News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dhoni's Presence in World Cup Important for Decision-making: Yuvraj Singh
- Alia Bhatt's Metallic Outfit is the Most Dazzling Thing During Gully Boy Promotions
- Honda CB300R Launched in India for Rs 2.41 Lakh, to Rival BMW G 310 R
- PUBG And Fortnite Rival Apex Legends Arrives on Twitch With a $200000 Competition
- Koffee with Karan 6: Ajay Devgn Wins 'Answer of the Season' for Kaal Comment, Gets Audi A5
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results