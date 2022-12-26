CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » World » Pakistan: Coastal Highway Blocked in Balochistan's Gwadar After Police Arrest 'Haq Do Tehreek' Protestors
1-MIN READ

Pakistan: Coastal Highway Blocked in Balochistan's Gwadar After Police Arrest 'Haq Do Tehreek' Protestors

By: News Desk

Edited By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: December 26, 2022, 15:54 IST

New Delhi, India

Supporters of Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman have picked up weapons symbolically to defend the rights of people of Gwadar. (Credits: Twitter/Adnan Aamir)

Supporters of Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman have picked up weapons symbolically to defend the rights of people of Gwadar. (Credits: Twitter/Adnan Aamir)

The 'Haq Do Tehreek' has been staging a sit-in protest outside the main entrance to the Gwadar Port for over 50 days

Protestors in Pakistan blocked coastal highway near Gwadar’s Sarbandan area in Balochistan after the police arrested seven ‘Haq do Tehreek’ supporters, including their leader Hussain Wadala.

The supporters of the movement blocked Coastal Highway near Sarbandan after the arrest of Wadala and other protestors. They have also announced a strike in Gwadar and a rally in support of the arrested leaders.

The protestors in Gwadar, one of the most significant culmination points for China’s Belt and Road Initiative, have been demanding a reduction in the number of check posts, easing of restrictions on informal border trading with Iran and a total end to deep-sea fish trawling in the sea next to the coastal area, Geo TV reported.

Visuals from the protests show agitators clashing with the security forces. A video from Gwadar showed some protestors pushing and misbehaving with the security officials. Another video from the protest showed protestors setting fire to garbage can and demanding the release of their leaders.

RELATED NEWS

The ‘Haq Do Tehreek’ (Gwadar Rights Movement) has been staging a sit-in protest outside the main entrance to the Gwadar Port for over 50 days.

Led by Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman, the protestors have blocked the Gwadar East Bay Expressway, the key link connecting the port with Pakistan’s main highway network.

Home Minister of Balochistan Mir Ziaullah Lango said on Sunday that the government was trying to end the strike and sit-in in Gwadar through talks and added that the solutions are always found via dialogue.

Reports last week said that the ‘Haq Do Tehreeq’ outfit have warned the Chinese citizens in Gwadar port to leave by Thursday.

On December 16, Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman and his supporters also flaunted weapons, indicating they could be used against those who they deem fit for the perceived violation of their movement rights.

(With Inputs from Shailendra Wangu)

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad.
Tags:
  1. Balochistan
  2. China
  3. gwadar
  4. pakistan
first published:December 26, 2022, 15:42 IST
last updated:December 26, 2022, 15:54 IST
