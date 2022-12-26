Pakistan: Coastal Highway Blocked in Balochistan's Gwadar After Police Arrest 'Haq Do Tehreek' Protestors

Protestors in Pakistan blocked coastal highway near Gwadar’s Sarbandan area in Balochistan after the police arrested seven ‘Haq do Tehreek’ supporters, including their leader Hussain Wadala.

The supporters of the movement blocked Coastal Highway near Sarbandan after the arrest of Wadala and other protestors. They have also announced a strike in Gwadar and a rally in support of the arrested leaders.

The protestors in Gwadar, one of the most significant culmination points for China’s Belt and Road Initiative, have been demanding a reduction in the number of check posts, easing of restrictions on informal border trading with Iran and a total end to deep-sea fish trawling in the sea next to the coastal area, Geo TV reported.

Visuals from the protests show agitators clashing with the security forces. A video from Gwadar showed some protestors pushing and misbehaving with the security officials. Another video from the protest showed protestors setting fire to garbage can and demanding the release of their leaders.

The Baloch are protesting in #Gwadar under the leadership of Maulana Hidayat ur Rahman Baloch. Situation is tense as Police and protestors are clashing in the district. pic.twitter.com/OJcBFLAA7B— Muhammad Ibrahim (@miqazi) December 26, 2022

The ‘Haq Do Tehreek’ (Gwadar Rights Movement) has been staging a sit-in protest outside the main entrance to the Gwadar Port for over 50 days.

Led by Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman, the protestors have blocked the Gwadar East Bay Expressway, the key link connecting the port with Pakistan’s main highway network.

اپکومولانا ہدایت اللہ کہانی کاصرف ایک ہی رخ دیکھائےگایہاں مولانا کاساتھی ایک توFC اہلکاروں کے ساتھ بدتمیزی کررہےہےدوسری طرف یہ الزام لگایا جا رہا یےکہ FC نے عام آبادی پرتشدد کیاسوچیں!اگر یہ FC کا جوان جوابی وار کرتا تو یہ قوم پرست تمام سکیورٹی اداروں کوکتنا بدنام کرتے؟#Gwadar pic.twitter.com/Tm6pPz7Cnt— Dukhtar-E- Balochistan 🇵🇰 (@Dukhtar_E_B) December 26, 2022

Home Minister of Balochistan Mir Ziaullah Lango said on Sunday that the government was trying to end the strike and sit-in in Gwadar through talks and added that the solutions are always found via dialogue.

Reports last week said that the ‘Haq Do Tehreeq’ outfit have warned the Chinese citizens in Gwadar port to leave by Thursday.

On December 16, Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman and his supporters also flaunted weapons, indicating they could be used against those who they deem fit for the perceived violation of their movement rights.

(With Inputs from Shailendra Wangu)

Read all the Latest News here