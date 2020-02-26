English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Pakistan Confirms First Two Cases of Coronavirus; Situation Under Control, Says Official

Representative Image. (Image: Reuters)

The patient came back from Iran to Karachi by a plane on February 20. The authorities already put him and his family in quarantine.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: February 26, 2020, 10:52 PM IST
Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed its first two cases of the novel coronavirus as the deadly infection reached the country despite all out efforts to keep it away. "I can confirm first two cases of coronavirus in Pakistan. Both cases are being taken care of according to clinical standard protocols & both of them are stable," Dr Zafar Mirza, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, tweeted.

He said there was "no need to panic" as the "things are under control." Mirza said that he was currently at the country's Taftan border crossing with Iran and would return to Islamabad on Thursday and address a press conference.

His tweet came moments after the Sindh health department said that a 22-year young man had tested positive for the coronavirus in Karachi. "The patient travelled to Iran where he acquired the virus, said Meeran Yousuf, Coordinator to the Health and Population Welfare Minister of Sindh government.

The patient came back from Iran to Karachi by a plane on February 20. The authorities already put him and his family in quarantine.

All passengers coming from Iran were already being checked. The authorities have also started screening of all passengers from Afghanistan.

