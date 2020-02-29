English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Pakistan Confirms Two Coronavirus Cases, Brings Total to Four

Men walk with face masks as a preventive measure, after Pakistan confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus, along a sidewalk in Karachi. (Reuters)

Pakistan's health minister Zafar Mirza said one of the fresh positive cases of Coronavirus has been reported in Sindh province, while the other is in federal areas.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: February 29, 2020, 8:10 PM IST
Karachi: Pakistan confirmed two more cases of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of positive cases to four since Wednesday when the first two cases were reported in the country.

"We have received reports of two more positive cases of coronavirus, one has been reported in Sindh province, (the) other in federal areas," Zafar Mirza, Pakistan's health minister, told a news conference.

He said the two people in the earlier reported cases were doing well and one is about to be discharged from hospital.

