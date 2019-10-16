Take the pledge to vote

Pakistan Court Acquits 15 Suspects in Jinnah's Balochistan Residence Attack Case

The Residency was originally used as the summer residence of the Agent of the British Governor-General. Jinnah spent the last days of his life there as he suffered from tuberculosis. It was later declared a national monument.

PTI

Updated:October 16, 2019, 9:03 AM IST
File photo of Muhammad Ali Jinnah. (Getty Images)

Karachi: An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has acquitted 15 suspects out of 33 people accused of attacking and setting on fire the country's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah's residence in Balochistan province six years ago.

ATC Judge Rahim Dad Khilji on Monday acquitted the 15 suspects because of lack of proof against them.

On June 15, 2013, militants attacked the historic building in Ziarat with hand grenades, completely destroying the house where Jinnah spent his last days.

The Residency, built in 1892, was originally used as the summer residence of the Agent of the British Governor-General. Jinnah spent the last days of his life there as he suffered from tuberculosis. It was later declared a national monument.

Shortly after the deadly attack the outlawed Baluchistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack. Police later arrested a total of 33 people and filed FIRs against them.

ATC judge Khilji said the authorities had failed to produce evidence against the 15 accused who were named in the case by the police.

Thirteen of the 15 acquitted persons were already on bail, while two were in prison.

The Residency was rebuilt and later inaugurated on August 14, 2014 by the government.

