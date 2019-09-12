Take the pledge to vote

Pakistan Court Issues Notice to Disqualify Fawad Chaudhry for Failing to Declare Assets

During the hearing, the petitioner's lawyer said Chaudhry is no longer Sadiq (honest) and Ameen (truthful) since he failed to declare his lands in Jhelum, which is why the court should disqualify the federal minister.

PTI

Updated:September 12, 2019, 5:24 PM IST
File photo of Pakistan minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain. (Image: Twitter)
Islamabad: A Pakistani court on Thursday issued notices to the election commission and the Law Ministry over an application seeking the disqualification of Premier Imran Khan's close aide and Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry for failing to declare his assets.

The hearing on the application was conducted by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

During the hearing, the petitioner's lawyer said Chaudhry is no longer Sadiq (honest) and Ameen (truthful) since he failed to declare his lands in Jhelum, which is why the court should disqualify the federal minister.

The petitioner's lawyer further said Chaudhry had concealed his assets while submitting his nomination papers with the election body.

As hearing on the admissibility of the petition resumed, Minallah asked the advocate whether the high court should intervene in political affairs.

The advocate recalled that former premier Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Khan Tareen had been disqualified on the same issues.

The court replied that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khawaja Asif was disqualified, but later was reinstated.

Courts as institutions [of accountability] should not get involve in political matters, the chief justice said.

