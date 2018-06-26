English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Pakistan Court Issues Notice to Nawaz Sharif on Plea Seeking Action for His Mumbai Attack Remarks
In an interview, Sharif had acknowledged that militant organisations are active in Pakistan and questioned the policy to allow the 'non-state actors' to cross the border and 'kill' people in Mumbai.
File photo of ousted Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
Lahore: A Pakistani court has issued a notice to ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif on a petition seeking action against him for claiming that those involved in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack belonged to Pakistan.
In a petition filed in the Lahore High Court on Monday, advocate Azhar Siddique said Sharif, who was disqualified by the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case in July, in an interview to Dawn this May made the remarks that those involved in the Mumbai attack case were from Pakistan.
The petitioner said the “anti-state” statement of Sharif — a three-time prime minister — could be used against Pakistan by its enemies.
He said a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) was held to discuss the ‘misleading’ statement of the disqualified premier and later the then prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met Sharif and conveyed to him the concerns of the military leadership on his statement.
“The act of Abbasi was also a clear violation of his oath as he was bound not to allow his personal interest to influence his official conduct,” he said.
High court Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi also issued notices to Abbasi and Dawn journalist Cyril Almeida, who published the interview of Sharif, to file a reply by June 29.
In the interview, Sharif had acknowledged that militant organisations are active in Pakistan and questioned the policy to allow the “non-state actors” to cross the border and “kill” people in Mumbai.
He also said: “We have isolated ourselves. Despite giving sacrifices, our narrative is not being accepted. Afghanistan’s narrative is being accepted, but ours is not. We must look into it.”
Pakistan’s National Security Committee — the top civil and military leadership — had condemned the “fallacious” statement by Sharif about the Mumbai attack and termed his remarks as “incorrect and misleading”.
Ten Lashkar-e-Taiba militants killed 166 people and wounded dozens in
Mumbai in November 2008. Nine of the attackers were killed by police while lone survivor Ajmal Kasab was caught. Kasab was executed after a court found him guilty and handed him the death sentence.
Also Watch
In a petition filed in the Lahore High Court on Monday, advocate Azhar Siddique said Sharif, who was disqualified by the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case in July, in an interview to Dawn this May made the remarks that those involved in the Mumbai attack case were from Pakistan.
The petitioner said the “anti-state” statement of Sharif — a three-time prime minister — could be used against Pakistan by its enemies.
He said a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) was held to discuss the ‘misleading’ statement of the disqualified premier and later the then prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met Sharif and conveyed to him the concerns of the military leadership on his statement.
“The act of Abbasi was also a clear violation of his oath as he was bound not to allow his personal interest to influence his official conduct,” he said.
High court Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi also issued notices to Abbasi and Dawn journalist Cyril Almeida, who published the interview of Sharif, to file a reply by June 29.
In the interview, Sharif had acknowledged that militant organisations are active in Pakistan and questioned the policy to allow the “non-state actors” to cross the border and “kill” people in Mumbai.
He also said: “We have isolated ourselves. Despite giving sacrifices, our narrative is not being accepted. Afghanistan’s narrative is being accepted, but ours is not. We must look into it.”
Pakistan’s National Security Committee — the top civil and military leadership — had condemned the “fallacious” statement by Sharif about the Mumbai attack and termed his remarks as “incorrect and misleading”.
Ten Lashkar-e-Taiba militants killed 166 people and wounded dozens in
Mumbai in November 2008. Nine of the attackers were killed by police while lone survivor Ajmal Kasab was caught. Kasab was executed after a court found him guilty and handed him the death sentence.
Also Watch
-
How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Friday 22 June , 2018
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Friday 22 June , 2018 ‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Thursday 21 June , 2018 World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Janhvi Kapoor Shares a Heartfelt Instagram Post Wishing Arjun Kapoor on His Birthday
- Team India Face the Lenses Before Taking Guard Against Ireland and England
- India to Take on New Zealand in Women's World T20 Opener
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Ravishing in a Amit Aggarwal Saree at UK-India Awards 2018; See Pics
- [In Pics] Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Leaked in a Series of Images: Notch Display, Dual Camera Confirmed