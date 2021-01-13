News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Pakistan Court Sentences Hafiz Saeed's 2 Close Aides to Over 15 Years in Jail for Terror Financing

File photo of Hafiz Saeed

The anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Tuesday also sentenced Saeed's brotherinlaw Abdul Rehman Makki to sixmonth in jail.

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has handed down more than 15 years jail term each to two close aides of Mumbai terror attack mastermind and banned Jamat-ud Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, including the outfit's media face Yahya Mujahid, in a terror financing case. The anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Tuesday also sentenced Saeed's brother-in-law Abdul Rehman Makki to six-month in jail.

"Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta awarded 15-and-half-year imprisonment each to Yahya Mujahid and Zafar Iqbal, and six-month term to Prof Abdul Rehman Makki in a case registered by the Counter Terrorism Department of Punjab Police, a court official told .


