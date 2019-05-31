Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Pakistan Court Sentences Three JeM Leaders to 5-year in Jail Over Terror Funding

It says the three unidentified men were local leaders of outlawed Jaish-e-Mohammed, which claimed responsibility for the February 14 suicide attack in the Kashmir.

Associated Press

Updated:May 31, 2019, 11:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Pakistan Court Sentences Three JeM Leaders to 5-year in Jail Over Terror Funding
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Multan: A Pakistani court has sentenced three militants to five years in prison after finding them guilty of collecting funds for Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group that claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing that killed 40 CRPF troops in Kashmir's Pulwama district earlier this year.

According to a statement released by a counter-terrorism department Friday, the three men have begun serving their sentences.

It says the three unidentified men were local leaders of outlawed Jaish-e-Mohammed, which claimed responsibility for the February 14 suicide attack in the Kashmir. The bombing at the time raised tensions between India and Pakistan and brought the two nuclear rivals to the brink of war.

Since then, Pakistan has arrested several men as part of its crackdown on terror financing.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram