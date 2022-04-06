Pakistan Crisis LIVE Updates: Pak Military Looking to Resettle Ties with US for Defence; IMF's $6 Billion Bailout Programme on Hold

Live now
Pakistan Crisis LIVE Updates: Pakistan’s outgoing Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday targeted his political opponents, accusing them of conspiring against his government at the best of their foreign masters, in an apparent reference to the US. Addressing the party workers at the Governor’s House here, Khan also chided his own party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, lawmakers who joined hands with the opposition for Read More
Prime Minister Imran Khan admitted that some mistakes were made by the PTI in the past for which it paid a “high price” and added that the party will prioritise its “ideological” workers. “There were mistakes [committed] by us in the past for which we had to pay a high price,” he said. “So now after learning from our mistakes, our first decision is to give tickets after a great deliberation,” Imran Khan said, according to a report in Dawn.
In a first sign that Pakistan’s security agencies may go against beleaguered Imran Khan, a top official told News18 that they have not found any credible evidence related to his claim of a “conspiracy by the United States to oust him”. The US has repeatedly rubbished the claims. Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Maryam Nawaz will address a press conference at 9.20pm. Last week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Khan named US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu as the person who allegedly “warned” a Pakistan envoy to the US. Khan said they had issues with his foreign policy, especially his visit to Russia and the stance on the ongoing war in Ukraine. He said Lu was instrumental in the Opposition’s filing of the no-confidence motion against his government. READ MORE
Farah Khan, a close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s third wife Bushra Bibi, has fled the country following reports that she could be arrested if a new government is installed in Pakistan. Her husband Ahsan Jamil Gujjar has already left for the US. Farah left for Dubai on Sunday, The Express Tribune newspaper reported on Sunday. The Opposition alleges that Farah received a huge sum of money for getting officers transferred and posted according to their choices, calling the scam the mother of all scandals amounting to 6 billion Pakistani rupees (USD 32 million). Maryam Nawaz, the Pakistan Muslim League (N) Vice President and deposed premier Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, claimed that Farah has done this corruption at the behest of Imran and his wife. According to Maryam, Prime Minister Khan fears that once he is out of power, his thefts will be exposed.
The Leader of the Opposition in Pakistan’s National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday asked the army chief and the head of the ISI to present evidence before the Supreme Court whether the Opposition leaders have committed treason as alleged by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Sharif made the demand to Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum following Khan’s repeated claims that there is a “clear nexus” with a foreign state to bring about a change of government in Islamabad. The powerful Army was apparently caught in the verbal cross-firing between Prime Minister Khan and the combined opposition over the threatening letter related to a foreign conspiracy to topple the government led by the cricketer-turned-politician. Khan has accused the Opposition of colluding with foreign powers, and said he was the target of a US-led conspiracy to remove him through a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly because of his refusal to back them on issues against Russia and China.
Pakistan’s election commission said it will fulfil its responsibility to hold general elections in the country if required. Election Commission will fulfil its responsibility under the Constitution and the law. The meeting will review the preparation in the event of general elections, the spokesperson of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), said, even as the Supreme Court is hearing a case against the rejection of the no-trust vote against prime minister Khan. There is no truth in the reports that the next general elections cannot be held in three months, the Express Tribune newspaper quoted the ECP spokesperson as saying. Earlier in a tweet, the commission stated that It is necessary to clarify that the Election Commission of Pakistan has not issued any statement regarding the election.
Pakistan’s Supreme Court sought the record of the proceedings of the National Assembly conducted on the no-confidence motion filed against Prime Minister Imran Khan before adjourning the hearing till Wednesday, prolonging the political and constitutional crisis in the country. National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Sunday ruled that the no-confidence motion was linked with a “foreign conspiracy” to topple the government and hence was not maintainable. Minutes later, President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on advice of Prime Minister Khan. Chief Justice Bandial said that the court did not interfere in matters of state and foreign policy and only wanted to ascertain the constitutionality of the steps taken by the deputy speaker for the dismissal of the no-confidence motion and subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly.
A group of Pakistani dissidents expressed “trepidation and worry” over the political situation in Pakistan, saying that all norms of civility, democratic behaviour, parliamentary ethics, and adherence to the Constitution” have been thrown to the winds by the government of Imran Khan. The embattled Prime Minister Khan stunned the Opposition parties on Sunday by recommending snap elections after a no-confidence motion against him was dismissed and then got Pakistan President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly before its term ended in August 2023. Even after losing the support of a majority in parliament, Imran Khan unlawfully dissolved parliament. The (former) Prime Minister still enjoys the perks of office such as using State Television to send out political messages and criticising the Opposition, said a statement issued by South Asians Against Terrorism and for Human Rights (SAATH), a grouping of pro-democracy Pakistanis.
Pakistan’s Supreme Court has sought the record of the proceedings of the National Assembly conducted on the no-confidence motion filed against Prime Minister Imran Khan before adjourning the hearing till Wednesday, prolonging the political and constitutional crisis in the country. During the second day of the hearing on Tuesday, the court directed the government to present minutes of the proceedings in the National Assembly after the no-confidence motion was presented by the Opposition.
Chief Justice Bandial said that the court did not interfere in matters of state and foreign policy and only wanted to ascertain the constitutionality of the steps taken by the deputy speaker for the dismissal of the no-confidence motion and subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly. “Our sole focus is on the ruling of the deputy speakerit is our priority to decide on that particular issue,” Chief Justice Bandial was quoted as saying by the Express Tribune newspaper.
The court, he added, didn’t interfere in the state or foreign policy. “We don’t want to indulge in policy matters.” The apex court wanted to see if the ruling of the deputy speaker could be reviewed by the bench, he said, adding that the court will merely decide on the legitimacy of the speaker’s action. “We will ask all parties to focus on this point,” he added.
Meanwhile, a group of Pakistani dissidents on Tuesday expressed “trepidation and worry” over the political situation in Pakistan, saying that all norms of civility, democratic behaviour, parliamentary ethics, and adherence to the Constitution” have been thrown to the winds by the government of Imran Khan. The embattled Prime Minister Khan stunned the Opposition parties on Sunday by recommending snap elections after a no-confidence motion against him was dismissed by the deputy speaker of the National Assembly. Khan then got Pakistan President Arif Alvi to dissolve the 342-member National Assembly before its term ended in August 2023.
