Pakistan Crisis LIVE Updates: Imran Khan Faces No-confidence Motion Today; Shehbaz Sharif Frontrunner to Become Next PM

surviving unless some miracle takes place, 69-year-old Khan also expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court’s verdict on the National Assembly deputy speaker’s controversial decision on the rejection of no-trust motion against him.

“I will not accept this imported government, I will take to street. Only people can bring me to power and I will come back with the help of the people,” he said, adding that his supporters should come out on Sunday evening after the new government is expected to be set up.

He taunted the opposition to announce new elections and face the nation with him. “That is why I dissolved the assembly because I want people to elect the new government,” he said. “I am ready for the strugglejoin me in peaceful protest,” said Khan, who has effectively lost the majority in the 342-member house.

Imran Khan plans to fight, taking people into confidence, as he faces the no-trust vote on April 9, a top aide told CNN-News18.

“Khan will fight legally, and in the court of public opinion. The Parliament session will be in-camera and Khan feels it will be the appropriate place to expose everything,” the aide said.

According to sources, Khan is expected to elaborate on the “threat letter”, exposing the alleged “foreign conspiracy” behind the no-trust motion against him.

The opposition parties need 172 members in the 342-member house to orchestrate the downfall of Prime Minister Khan and already they showed the support of more than the needed strength. Now Khan faces the possibility of being the first prime minister in Pakistan’s history to be voted out in a no-confidence motion.

In a landmark 5-0 verdict, a five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday unanimously struck down the deputy speaker’s ruling on the rejection of the no-confidence motion against Khan and ordered restoration of the National Assembly, saying the prime minister’s move to dissolve Parliament and call early elections was “unconstitutional”.

The court also ordered the speaker of the lower house to call the session of the national assembly on April 9 at 10 am (local time) to organise a no-confidence vote. “I respect the Supreme Court and the judiciary, but the apex court should have looked at a threat letter before issuing its verdict, Khan said in his address perhaps last to the nation as the prime minister of the country.

