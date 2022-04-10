Pakistan Crisis LIVE Updates: After Midnight Drama, Imran Khan Becomes 1st PM to Lose Trust Vote; Shehbaz Sharif Waiting in the Wings

Live now
Pakistan Crisis LIVE Updates: National Assembly proceedings were adjourned in the early hours of Sunday and the House will meet again on April 11 at 2 pm to elect the new premier after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was removed from office through a no-confidence vote.
Ayaz Sadiq of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, who was chairing the crucial session, said the nomination papers for the new prime minister may be Read More
Imran Khan’s close aide on Saturday had warned that those who bought MPs will be responsible if martial law is imposed in the country. The remarks by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry came hours after Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari alleged that Prime Minister Khan was seeking military intervention in the country’s political affairs by delaying voting on the no-confidence motion and to create a constitutional crisis. In an informal chat with journalists inside the Parliament House, Chaudhry said that “those who bought MPs will be responsible if martial law is imposed,” Geo News reported.
Some hours before his vote-out, Imran Khan dismissed reports claiming that he has removed Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, media reports said. PM Imran Khan, in a conversation with senior journalists, said that he has no plans to make changes to the Defence department, reported GeoNews, citing sources. “There was neither any talk of dismissing the army chief nor was this on the cards,” the PM told journalists. “I will do my job as per the law and in line with the Constitution.”
Political turmoil in Pakistan reached its peak on Saturday after Imran Khan on Saturday failed the no-confidence vote, minutes before midnight, making him the first Prime Minister to be voted out in the country's history. Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, will be the next prime minister, according to reports. Sharif will be meeting with President Arif Alvi tomorrow and a new leader of the government will be officially elected on April 11.
Imran Khan, Pakistan’s 22nd Prime Minister and a former international cricketer, has lost the majority in Parliament during a vote on a no-confidence motion against him. Khan becomes the first premier in the country’s history to be voted out in a no-trust motion.
Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri resigned minutes after the crucial session of the house resumed after a break of over three hours. The crucial session of the house began at 10:30 am (11:00 IST) with Speaker Qaiser, a senior member of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s PTI party, in the chair. Since then, the session was adjourned thrice for one reason or another. READ MORE
Imran Khan vacated the Prime Minister’s official residence minutes before he lost a crucial no-confidence vote in the National Assembly, a senior leader from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said on Sunday. After Speaker Asad Qaiser handed over the reins to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Ayaz Sadiq of the National Assembly, it became clear that the vote on the no-confidence motion would go ahead in the lower house. The Opposition’s no-trust motion against Khan succeeded an hour past midnight on Sunday, with 174 members in the 342-strong house voting in favour of the motion. It meant that the 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician would have to leave the Prime Minister’s Office.
National Assembly proceedings were adjourned in the early hours of Sunday and the House will meet again on April 11 at 2 pm to elect the new premier after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was removed from office through a no-confidence vote. Ayaz Sadiq of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, who was chairing the crucial session, said the nomination papers for the new prime minister may be submitted by 2 pm on Sunday and the scrutiny would be done by 3 pm. He summoned the session on Monday at 11 am and said the new premier would be elected then. However, the National Assembly of Pakistan later informed on its official Twitter account that the House will meet at 2 pm. "The Sitting of the National Assembly will meet again on Monday, the 11th April, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. instead of 11:00 a.m," it tweeted.
He summoned the session on Monday at 11 am and said the new premier would be elected then. However, the National Assembly of Pakistan later informed on its official Twitter account that the House will meet at 2 pm.
“The Sitting of the National Assembly will meet again on Monday, the 11th April, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. instead of 11:00 a.m,” it tweeted. Earlier, Sadiq was nominated by Speaker Asad Qaiser to chair the session after the leader of Imran Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), announced to step down as it was not possible for him to continue.
Sadiq immediately started the voting process.
The joint Opposition – a rainbow of socialist, liberal and radically religious parties – secured the support of 174 members in the 342-member National Assembly, more than the needed strength of 172 to oust the prime minister on a day full of drama and multiple adjournments of the Lower House.
No prime minister in Pakistan’s history was ever ousted through a no-confidence motion. Khan is the first premier whose fate was decided through a trust vote.
Also, no Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office.
Khan, 69, was not present in the lower house at the time of voting. His party lawmakers staged a walkout during the voting. However, PTI’s dissident members were present in the house and sat on the government benches.
The removal of Khan has set in motion the process to elect the new leader of the house. The combined opposition has already named PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif as joint candidate.
Meanwhile, Khan has vacated the Prime Minister's official residence minutes before he lost a crucial no-confidence vote in the National Assembly, a senior leader from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said on Sunday.
After Speaker Asad Qaiser handed over the reins to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Ayaz Sadiq for the National Assembly, it seemed that the vote on the no-confidence motion would go ahead.
Consequently, it meant that the 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician would have to leave the Prime Minister’s Office. PTI’s Senator Faisal Javed Khan tweeted that he saw off Khan from his official state residence.
Just saw off Prime Minister Imran Khan from Prime Minister House. He walked out gracefully and didn’t bow down. He has lifted the entire Nation, tweeted Faisal. Khan has left the PM Office for his residence in Banigala, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.
