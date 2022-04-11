Pakistan Crisis LIVE Updates: Bets on Shehbaz Sharif as Parliament Votes for New PM Today; Imran Khan's Supporters Stage Protests

Live now
Pakistan Crisis LIVE Updates: Pakistan’s Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif, who is expected to become the next prime minister, on Sunday met former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to discuss the current political situation in the country, on the eve of a crucial session of Parliament which will elect the new premier. Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Hamza Shehbaz, son of PML-N president and joint Opposition’s prime ministerial candidate Shehbaz Sharif, is scheduled to appear before a special court in a high-profile money laundering case on Monday. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) special court on April 4 summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz, his son Hamza and others for indictment in money-laundering and sugar scam on April 11.
The National Assembly of Pakistan will elect a new Prime Minister today; house to meet at 2 pm for the same. It has accepted the nomination papers of President PML-N Shehbaz Sharif and Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi for the slot: Pakistan media, reports ANI.
Protests broke outside Nawaz Sharif’s residence in London’s Avenfield Flats. READ MORE
The defeat of Imran Khan against the joint opposition is certainly a big win for the opposition parties, as they have been able to oust him from the premiership and are ready to take charge of Pakistan, shifting it back from his “Naya Pakistan” to the “purana” (old). Imran Khan may have been stumped in his fight for premiership, but what he is leaving for his political rivals to manage is no less than a difficult uphill task and needing deft management.
His ouster is a win to his opposition, but it certainly is not the end of problems to Pakistan. He is leaving behind a broken, bankrupt economy that is on the verge of a meltdown. It doesn’t stop there. Imran Khan is also leaving behind a difficult toxic political culture, damaged foreign relations and questionable foreign policy, a system that is in shambles, and a management that is waywardly undisciplined.
Bereft of allies and coalition partners, embattled Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was ousted from power in the early hours of Saturday following a no-confidence vote.
The combined opposition that spans the political spectrum from the left to the radically religious will form the new government in Pakistan, with Nawaz Sharif’s brother Shahbaz Sharif, the head of one of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, taking over as prime minister. READ MORE
The world has been watching Pakistan as it inadvertently closes in on its political churn that has been riling up for weeks. With Imran Khan gone, a new face is set to represent the country soon, as the Pakistan assembly will meet on Monday to elect the new Prime Minister. Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, is now waiting in the wings, according to state media reports.
The nation of more than 220 million people lies between Afghanistan to the west, China to the northeast and India to the east. READ MORE
The Pakistan establishment wanted Imran Khan to be ousted as the Prime Minister in November 2021, but the move was delayed till March this year, as the country was facing an economic crisis, top sources told News18.
Khan was ousted after he lost a no-trust vote on Saturday night.
News18 had on November 15 reported about the two options presented before Khan – quitting on his own before November 20, or the Opposition bringing in an in-house change in Parliament. READ MORE
Members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took out rallies in several cities of Pakistan on Sunday to protest the ouster of former prime minister and party chairman Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition.
Protest rallies were organised in cities like Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, Malakand, Multan Khanewal, Khyber, Jhang and Quetta, with demonstrators shouting slogans against the Opposition.
Earlier in the day, ousted prime minister Khan tweeted that today marked the beginning of a “freedom struggle” against what he said was a “foreign conspiracy of regime change” in Pakistan.
Pakistan’s Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif, who is expected to become the next prime minister, on Sunday met former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to discuss the current political situation in the country, on the eve of a crucial session of Parliament which will elect the new premier.
The meeting between the three top Opposition leaders took place at the Bilawal House here, hours after they ousted Imran Khan as the prime minister after the cricketer-turned-politician lost the no-confidence vote in the National Assembly.
During the meeting, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership congratulated Sharif, President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and thanked him for his efforts in his capacity as the Leader of the Opposition to ensure the success of the no-confidence motion against Khan, head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.
The meeting between the three top Opposition leaders took place at the Bilawal House here, hours after they ousted Imran Khan as the prime minister after the cricketer-turned-politician lost the no-confidence vote in the National Assembly.
During the meeting, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership congratulated Sharif, President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and thanked him for his efforts in his capacity as the Leader of the Opposition to ensure the success of the no-confidence motion against Khan, head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.
The two sides discussed electoral reforms and pledged to work together in the public interest, Geo News reported. Sharif is likely to form a coalition government and give some of the key ministries to PPP, ARY TV reported.
Earlier in the day, Sharif, who is the joint Opposition candidate, submitted his nomination papers at the National Assembly Secretariat to contest the re-election for the slot of the prime minister. PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former foreign minister, also submitted his papers for the same post. The National Assembly Secretariat announced that the nomination papers of both candidates were scrutinised, after which they were accepted.
Members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took out rallies in several cities of Pakistan on Sunday to protest the ouster of former prime minister and party chairman Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition.
Protest rallies were organised in cities like Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, Malakand, Multan Khanewal, Khyber, Jhang and Quetta, with demonstrators shouting slogans against the Opposition.
Earlier in the day, ousted prime minister Khan tweeted that today marked the beginning of a “freedom struggle” against what he said was a “foreign conspiracy of regime change” in Pakistan.
In an attempt to galvanise his supporters, he said “it is always the people who protected their own sovereignty and democracy.”
Despite the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s hectic efforts to avoid voting on the no-confidence motion against Khan, the joint Opposition succeeded in its month-long efforts to oust Khan from the prime minister’s office as 174 members of the 342-member National Assembly voted against him after a day of high drama.
Khan, 69, became the first premier in the country’s history to be sent home after losing the trust of the House.
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.