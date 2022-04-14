Pakistan Crisis LIVE Updates: We Value Our Friendship, Says US, Congratulates New Western-friendly PM Shehbaz Sharif

Live now
Pakistan Crisis LIVE Updates: The United States on Wednesday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on becoming Pakistan’s new prime minister following the ouster of his predecessor in a parliamentary no-confidence vote, with the top U.S. diplomat reaffirming the “value” of the relationship between the two nations. Read More
The US has a “healthy militarytomilitary relationship” with Pakistani armed forces and it expects to continue the ties, Pentagon has said, days after Shehbaz Sharif became the new prime minister of Pakistan. Pakistan’s relations with the US have been lukewarm, especially under the Biden administration. The ties touched a new low after former prime minister Imran Khan, who was ousted last week through a Parliament vote, accused the US of conspiring to dislodge his government. The US government has bluntly denied the allegations multiple times.
A senior army officer on Wednesday said that the change of guard in Pakistan is an internal matter of that country, asserting that the Indian troops are in full control to ensure no infiltration takes place. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in Rajouri district, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of army’s Jammu-based 16 Corps, also known as White Knight Corps, Lt General Manjinder Singh also said that the army is fully prepared to tackle any type of situation along the Line of Control (LoC) as Pakistan is continuously making attempts to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir.
“Change of guard in Pakistan is its internal matter, while the situation along the LoC is a different thing,” he said, while responding to a question on the recent change of guard in Pakistan where Shahbaz Shareef has replaced Imran Khan, who was removed from office through a no-confidence vote, as new prime minister. I would not like to comment what is happening inside Pakistan but as far as the LoC is concerned, it is our duty to guard it and the army is fully in control to ensure that no infiltration takes place, the GOC said.
Pakistan on Wednesday categorically rejected what it called the “unwarranted reference” in the Joint Statement issued after the USIndia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, asking Islamabad to take “immediate, sustained, and irreversible action” to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorist attacks. The Foreign Office termed it unfortunate that a bilateral cooperation mechanism was used to target a third country for political expediency and to mislead public opinion away from the real and emerging terrorism threats.
Ousted prime minister Imran Khan was forcing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf: lawmakers to resign from the country’s National Assembly, senior PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq alleged on Wednesday.
Pakistan’s former interior minister Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday acknowledged that there were tensions between the powerful Army and former prime minister Imran Khan. Rashid, head of his Awami Muslim League (AML), had been a vocal supporter of Khan as his minister and ally, and talked about the “misunderstandings” of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf: with the military establishment in the wake of his ouster.
A campaign on social media against the armed forces and its leadership was quite active and slogans critical of the Army were also chanted during protests on Sunday following the successful no-confidence motion. No slogan should be raised against the Army,” he said ahead of a key.
The United States on Wednesday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on becoming Pakistan's new prime minister following the ouster of his predecessor in a parliamentary no-confidence vote, with the top U.S. diplomat reaffirming the "value" of the relationship between the two nations.
The warm tone of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s statement appeared to signal a desire to repair ties damaged by former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s harsh anti-U.S. rhetoric and his unproven charges that Washington engineered his dismissal.
“Pakistan has been an important partner on wide-ranging mutual interests for nearly 75 years and we value our relationship,” Blinken said. “The United States congratulates newly elected Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and we look forward to continuing our long-standing cooperation.”
“The United States views a strong, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan as essential for the interests of both our countries,” he added.
Blinken's statement came two days after the Western-friendly Sharif, 70, took the oath of office following days of political turmoil leading to Khan's dismissal in Pakistan's first no-confidence vote since gaining independence from Britain in 1947.
“Pakistan has been an important partner on wide-ranging mutual interests for nearly 75 years and we value our relationship,” Blinken said. “The United States congratulates newly elected Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and we look forward to continuing our long-standing cooperation.”
“The United States views a strong, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan as essential for the interests of both our countries,” he added.
Blinken’s statement came two days after the Western-friendly Sharif, 70, took the oath of office following days of political turmoil leading to Khan’s dismissal in Pakistan’s first no-confidence vote since gaining independence from Britain in 1947.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s former interior minister Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday acknowledged that there were tensions between the powerful Army and former prime minister Imran Khan. Rashid, head of his Awami Muslim League (AML), had been a vocal supporter of Khan as his minister and ally, and talked about the “misunderstandings” of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf: with the military establishment in the wake of his ouster.
A campaign on social media against the armed forces and its leadership was quite active and slogans critical of the Army were also chanted during protests on Sunday following the successful no-confidence motion. No slogan should be raised against the Army,” he said ahead of a key .
