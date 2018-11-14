English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Doesn’t Need Kashmir, It Can’t Even Handle Its Four Provinces: Shahid Afridi
The stunning admonishment of the Imran Khan government did not end there as the swashbuckling cricketer said that Pakistan had failed in its efforts to keep the country united and safe from extremists.
Loading...
Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has asked his country’s government to give up its demand for Kashmir and take care of the area that is already under its control.
In comments that are likely to trigger a controversy, Afridi said that Pakistan was demanding that India cede Kashmir when it was not even able to handle even the four provinces it has.
“Pakistan doesn't need Kashmir; it is not able to even handle the four provinces it has,” Afridi told students during an interaction at the British Parliament.
The stunning admonishment of the Imran Khan government did not end there as the swashbuckling cricketer said that Pakistan had failed in its efforts to keep the country united and safe from extremists.
During his address, he also said that Kashmir should also not go to India and that he was pained to see that people were dying in the Valley.
“Say Pakistan doesn't need Kashmir, don't give it to India as well. Let Kashmir become a country. The people dying there should not die, humanity should stay alive. It pains to see people die there,” he said.
This is not the first time that Afridi has spoken on the Kashmir issue. In April this year, he had slammed India for its policy in the state.
“Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self-determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren’t they making efforts to stop this bloodshed? (sic)” he had written on the social media platform.
Back in March 2016, the cricketer had also suggested that a lot of Kashmiri fans supported Pakistani cricketers.
In comments that are likely to trigger a controversy, Afridi said that Pakistan was demanding that India cede Kashmir when it was not even able to handle even the four provinces it has.
“Pakistan doesn't need Kashmir; it is not able to even handle the four provinces it has,” Afridi told students during an interaction at the British Parliament.
The stunning admonishment of the Imran Khan government did not end there as the swashbuckling cricketer said that Pakistan had failed in its efforts to keep the country united and safe from extremists.
During his address, he also said that Kashmir should also not go to India and that he was pained to see that people were dying in the Valley.
“Say Pakistan doesn't need Kashmir, don't give it to India as well. Let Kashmir become a country. The people dying there should not die, humanity should stay alive. It pains to see people die there,” he said.
This is not the first time that Afridi has spoken on the Kashmir issue. In April this year, he had slammed India for its policy in the state.
“Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self-determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren’t they making efforts to stop this bloodshed? (sic)” he had written on the social media platform.
Back in March 2016, the cricketer had also suggested that a lot of Kashmiri fans supported Pakistani cricketers.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- DeepVeer Wedding: Twitter Breaks Into Hilarious Memes As Fans Wait for Ranveer, Deepika's Pics
- Novak Djokovic Eyes Semis After Dismissing Alexander Zverev at ATP Finals
- DeepVeer Ki Shaadi: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone are Married Now, See First Pics
- Millie Bobby Brown's Emotional Post After 'Stranger Things 3' Wrap Has Fans Worried
- Karan Johar Apologises for Hurting Northeast Sentiments, Says It was 'Unintentional'
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...